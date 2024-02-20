Chicago man, juvenile lead police on high-speed chases in separate incidents: prosecutors

Two defendants, one adult and one juvenile, face multiple charges after allegedly leading police on high-speed chases in separate incidents on Saturday, prosecutors said.

The state’s motion to detain the adult pre-trial and detain the juvenile until at least his next court appearance, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The 17-year-old male juvenile from Gilberts is accused of leading Naperville police on a high-speed chase at about 1:11 a.m. Feb. 17. Police had boxed-in the juvenile’s vehicle, but he repeatedly crashed his car into the squad cars parked in front and behind him until one of the squad cars was pushed out of the way and he was able to flee, according to the release.

As the juvenile fled the scene, he allegedly crashed into a Naperville city electric box before allegedly leading police on a 115 mph chase that ended in DeKalb County. The juvenile is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and two counts of criminal damage to government supported property. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 20.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old Chicago man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of approximately 100 mph on eastbound Roosevelt Road in Lombard before crashing his car into a light pole at Ogden and Western avenues in Chicago at approximately 1:09 a.m. Feb. 17, according the release.

After crashing his vehicle, the defendant and two other individuals allegedly attempted to flee on foot before being arrested.

When searching the defendant’s vehicle, police allegedly found four catalytic converters, a jack, a Sawzall and Sawzall blades.

The defendant is charged with one count each of receive, possess or sell stolen motor vehicle or essential parts, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of burglary tools as well as one dozen misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including resisting or obstructing a police officer. His next court date is scheduled for March 18 for arraignment, according to the release.

“Last year, DuPage County saw a significant increase in the numbers of people who attempted to flee from police instead of pulling over,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “With the weather getting nicer and people out traveling more, law enforcement in DuPage County is determined to not have a repeat of the epidemic of fleeing and eluding we saw last year.

“Make no mistake, we will use every tool at our disposal, including helicopters, drones and the assistance of neighboring jurisdictions to arrest and charge anyone who attempts to flee from police. This behavior unnecessarily puts the officers involved and thousands of innocent motorists at great risk and will simply not be tolerated. I urge everyone, if you hear sirens and see lights behind you, pull over. Do not attempt to flee, you will be unsuccessful.”