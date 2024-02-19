Woodridge District 68 seeks volunteers for Read Across America Day

Woodridge School District 68 is inviting community members to participate in Read Across America Day on Feb. 29. Volunteer to read a book to students. The district’s goal is to have at least one guest reader visit each elementary classroom.

Sign up to be a guest reader online. Choose the school by clicking on the tab across the top (computer) or drop-down menu (mobile) and then choose a time slot. Sign up for as many as you like. The district will attempt to honor any classroom requests but they are not guaranteed.

Another way to support reading in the classroom is to donate a book to the classroom when you visit. This is an optional contribution.

Volunteer to be a guest reader