Lemont Time program to receive Those Who Excel award

The steering committee for Lemont High School’s new advisory program, Lemont Time, has been named as a 2024 Those Who Excel award recipient by the Illinois State Board of Education.

The committee was cited with an Award of Meritorious Service, which celebrates educators who connect with their school community and make a positive impact.

The original Lemont Time Steering Committee includes Student Services Chair Denise Dalton, World Languages Chair Christie Entler, Assistant Principal Brent Gagnon, Director of Curriculum, Assessment & Instruction Tina Malak, and Lemont High School District 210 Superintendent Dr. Mary Ticknor.

Nominations for ISBE’s Those Who Excel awards are evaluated by a selection committee comprised of individuals who represent a variety of educational organizations. The Lemont Time Steering Committee will be recognized at the 50th Annual Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet in Normal on May 18. The event honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the state’s public and non-public elementary and secondary schools, which includes both Those Who Excel winners and finalists for the 2024 Illinois Teacher of the Year award.

The Those Who Excel awards include levels of accolades: awards of excellence, meritorious service and special recognition – and are presented across seven categories: school administrator, community volunteer, educational service personnel, student support personnel, team, early career educator and classroom teacher.

After several years of planning, and with a goal of meeting the needs of all students and ensuring they are properly prepared for their next steps, Lemont High School debuted its student advisory program, Lemont Time, in fall 2023.

The goal for the Lemont Time Steering Committee was to design a program that deliberately promotes a positive culture in the school, increases students’ sense of belonging at Lemont High School and fosters respect and acceptance.

Lemont Time promotes connectedness and a feeling of community among teachers and students. Ensuring every student has a home base with a connection to at least one adult in the school decreases anonymity, supports students who may otherwise get lost within the shuffle of a comprehensive high school environment, fosters connectedness and acceptance and promotes school safety.

For more information on Lemont Time, visit the Lemont Time page under the Academics tab on the school’s website, www.lhs210.net.