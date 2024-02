The Lemont Farmers Market offers fresh produce, handcrafted and artisan goods, food from pop-up shops, live music and fun for the entire family.

Visit the market from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 11 through Oct. 15.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor in the 2024 market, send an email to manager@lemontfarmersmarket.com. Share this information with family, friends and local business owners and farmers.