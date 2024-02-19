Elizabeth Brandeis, radical Jewish women the subject of Elmhurst University lecture

The Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush is a longtime leader in the interfaith movement who has been working to protect an inclusive vision of religious freedom for people of all faiths and none.

An ordained Baptist minister, Raushenbush is president and CEO of Interfaith Alliance. He also has been working on a biography about his grandmother, economist Elizabeth Brandeis, who followed in the footsteps of her famous father, Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, by becoming a leader in labor legislation and helping lay the groundwork for the New Deal.

On March 5, Raushenbush will present “Elizabeth Brandeis and the Radical Jewish Women that Influenced the Nation,” this year’s Abraham Joshua Heschel Lecture at Elmhurst University.

Before joining Interfaith Alliance, Raushenbush served as senior vice president of the Auburn Seminary, founding and executive editor of HuffPost Religion and associate dean of religious life and the chapel at Princeton University.

At Interfaith America, Raushenbush also hosts State of Belief Radio, Interfaith Alliance’s weekly radio show and podcast; and has spoken on issues of religion and civil rights on CNN, CBS, ABC and NPR and in “The New York Times” and other media outlets.

Named for prominent Jewish philosopher and theologian Abraham Joshua Heschel, this annual lecture focuses on the Jewish faith. A colleague of theologian and Elmhurst alumnus Reinhold Niebuhr, Heschel played a significant role in both the civil rights movement and in Christian-Jewish dialogue.

The Abraham Joshua Heschel Lecture will begin at p.m. March 5, in the Frick Center, Founders Lounge (190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, elmhurst.edu/campusmap). Admission is free but reservations are encouraged, at elmhurst.edu/cultural.

The intercultural lectures and other diverse cultural programming at Elmhurst University support community engagement and lifelong learning, and prepare students to thrive as adaptive leaders. For more information, email marketing@elmhurst.edu.