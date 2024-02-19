DuPage County, SCARCE accept registration for Sustainable Design Challenge

DuPage County and SCARCE are accepting registrations from local high school students for the 18th annual Sustainable Design Challenge.

The Sustainable Design Challenge, scheduled for April 16, encourages students to construct building and landscape models using environmental and water-friendly design practices.

“Year after year, the Sustainable Design Challenge brings a wave of inspiration as high school students unveil their innovative green building designs,” Jim Zay, chairman of the DuPage County Stormwater Management Committee, said in a news release. “It’s a testament to their creativity and dedication to environmental stewardship. I eagerly anticipate the impact these budding architects, engineers, and environmental scientists will have on shaping our future built environment.”

In addition to encouraging students to explore careers in such fields, the competition promotes environmental and stormwater education within science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curricula in local high schools.

SCARCE Founder and Executive Director Kay McKeen emphasizes the importance of STEM education both in the classroom and in real-life scenarios.

“STEM education continues to evolve, offering students increasingly immersive experiences,” McKeen said in the release. “Yet, it’s the hands-on engagement provided by competitions like the Sustainable Design Challenge that we think truly ignites their passion for these subjects. By bridging theory with practice, students not only grasp the real-life impacts of sustainable thinking but also gain invaluable skills and insights that extend far beyond the classroom. It’s these transformative moments that propel them towards future endeavors in STEM.”

All DuPage County high schools are encouraged to participate. The challenge will be hosted in-person and registration will close on April 8. To register for the challenge or for more information, please visit www.scarce.org/sustainable-design-2.