Boys wrestling: Collin Carrigan leaves championship stamp at Glenbard West, program’s first title in 58 years

Glenbard West’s Collin Carrigan celebrates his win over Lyons’ Gunnar Garelli in the 165-pound Class 3A state championship match on Saturday, Feb. 17th, 2024 in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

CHAMPAIGN – Collin Carrigan’s impact on the Glenbard West wrestling program can’t solely be measured by titles.

He already put his championship stamp on the Hilltoppers by showing his teammates his mental and physical training methods to become a state champion.

A transfer from wrestling factory Marmion, Carrigan brought his talents this season to the Glen Ellyn campus.

“I think we haven’t even had a finalist since 1966 or so or at least something crazy,” Carrigan said. “I was new this year, so it was sweet to be here and help the program.”

Carrigan provided his best example on Saturday night in the Class 3A 165-pound state championship match against Lyons senior Gunnar Garelli.

Carrigan battled a familiar foe in Garelli. Both wrestlers share a bond through their college commitment. Carrigan is a North Carolina recruit, while Garelli is a Virginia Tech signee.

The two future ACC wrestlers are very familiar with each other after having faced each other in the regular season, plus at regionals and sectionals this season, leading up to a third postseason match at the state tournament.

As expected, the Carrigan-Garelli match was must-see, extending into overtime on Mat 3. Carrigan celebrated his 6-5 victory with a double-bicep pose, while doing a circle around the mat to allow all sections of the arena to notice his accomplishment.

It was indeed a historic one. Carrigan became Glenbard West’s second state champion, joining Fred Beilfuss from the 1965-66 season.

“I got the job done,” Carrigan said.

Glenbard West’s Collin Carrigan looks to drop Lyons’ Gunnar Garelli in the 165-pound Class 3A state championship match on Saturday, Feb. 17th, 2024 in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Garelli (47-3), who placed fourth at state last season to become the first all-stater at Lyons since 2017, lost to Carrigan in the sectional finals. But he earned an upset over top-ranked Owen Uppinghouse of Quincy in the quarterfinals to set the stage for another matchup with Carrigan.

In front of a large crowd cheering on the match, Carrigan’s sudden death victory improved his record to a stellar 46-1.

The two West Suburban Conference Silver opponents entered the finals with an even record in the playoffs, with Garelli defeating Carrigan in the regionals. Carrigan returned the favor by beating Garelli at sectionals.

“It was hard to prepare for him again because we’ve wrestled so many times,” Carrigan said. “I had to mentally prepare and I knew it was going to be a dogfight and he wanted it as much as me. I had to get the job done.”

Montini’s David Mayora captured a hard-fought 3-2 win over IC Catholic’s Brody Kelly in the Class 2A 150-pound title match. Mayora (38-1) said he accomplished his season-long goal, battling for six minutes to notch a state title against a quality opponent in Kelly (33-8).

“I was able to get the job done, so I’m happy and everyone is happy,” Mayora said. “I had a great season. I felt like I should’ve pushed the pace more, but I’m happy with the state title.”

IC Catholic’s Michael Calcagno celebrates his win over Rochelle’s Kaiden Morris in the 2A 215 pound championship match Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the IHSA state wrestling finals at the State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

IC Catholic senior Michael Calcagno (51-4) missed the state tournament last season due to an ACL injury after capturing a state title as a sophomore.

Calcagno, a standout football player, bounced back from a tough injury-filled junior season to win the state title in 2A at 215 pounds, pinning Rochelle’s Kaiden Morris in the second period for his second career title.

“I just went out there and got it done,” Calcagno said. “I controlled my position and capitalized on his mistakes. I still have team sectionals on Tuesday. Last year was tough because I tore my ACL, but I got it done this year.”

His teammate, Deven Casey, added to IC Catholic’s title run by winning at 120 pounds to raise his record to 34-4, earning a 3-0 win over Glenwood star wrestler Drew Davis (42-1), a three-time defending state champion.

“I’ve lost to (Davis) three times, so I kind of knew what I was getting myself into,” Casey said. “I went out there and put everything out there on the mat. I trained hard for this match and knew in close matches that if I’m tired, then he’s got to be tired. A lot of people thought it was an upset, but I knew looking at the bracket that this was mine.”

Montini freshman Allen Woo lived up this season-long promise by ending his season with the 2A 106-pound state title, knocking off veteran Wauconda junior Gavin Rockey for the second straight week with a 7-4 triumph in the finals.

“I put in hard work in the practice room and was training every day,” Woo said. “My family and my coaches helped me. My brother taught me everything and he got me into the sport.”

Riverside-Brookfield’s Edgar Mosquera finished second in Class 2A at 113 pounds, losing to Rock Island’s Truth Vesey.

“I’m upset, but I know I’m going to make it next year,” Mosquera said. “I worked hard and thought I could be a champion, but now I’m going to work even harder. I learned that I have to be faster.”

Hinsdale Central senior Marko Ivanisevic lost via pin to four-time state champion, Joliet Catholic’s Dillan Johnson, in the 3A 285-pound championship. In 1A, St. Francis sophomore Jaylen Torres suffered a 2-1 defeat to Althoff Catholic’s Jason Dowell in a spirited bout in the 285-pound final.

Other area medalists included York’s Zack Parisi, fifth at Class 3A 132; Downers Grove South’s Matt Lapacek, fourth at Class 3A 190; Montini’s Mikey Malizzio, third at Class 2A 113; Montini’s Kam Luif, third at Class 2A 132; IC Catholic’s Omar Samayoa, fifth at Class 2A 132; IC Catholic’s Bryson Spaulding, third at Class 2A 138; IC Catholic’s Pat Mullen, third at Class 2A 144; Lemont’s Noah O’Connor, fifth at Class 2A 150; Montini’s Harrison Konder, third at Class 2A 157; IC Catholic’s Joe Gliatta, third at Class 2A 165; IC Catholic’s Foley Calcagno, third at Class 2A 190; Lemont’s Alex Pasquale, fifth at Class 2A 285; and Wheaton Academy’s Lincoln Hoger, fifth at Class 1A 126.