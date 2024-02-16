Lemont residents encouraged to take community survey

The village of Lemont is seeking residents’ input to the Lemont 2023 Community Survey.

The survey is utilized to better serve our residents and provides the village with an overview to compare to our past annual community surveys to ensure our standards are being improved upon and met.

Residents can take the survey through Polco through Feb. 26, at https://polco.us/n/res/vote/lemont-il/lemont-2023-community-survey.

If you have not yet signed up to Polco visit, https://polco.us/lemont, to create an account. Select “Create Account” from the left panel. After creating your account, scroll down to the Lemont 2023 Community Survey to take the survey. You will then receive notifications when future surveys are posted.

Polco is committed to a strict privacy policy where they only share aggregated de-identified results. Participant’s individual data and votes are never shared with the village of Lemont.