Elmhurst History Museum’s March programming tied to new WWII exhibit

The Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., has announced March programs and events. The events are tied to the museum’s upcoming exhibition, Victory at Home: 1941-1945, opening March 1. Admission to the museum is always free.

The Fly Girls of WWII: 2 to 3 p.m. March 10. Elmhurst History Museum Education Center, 120 E. Park Ave. During WW2, more than 1100 women, led by Jackie Cochran, the “Speed Queen,” served their country by flying every military aircraft in the American Armed Forces. Air ferry missions, target practice for artillery crews, and the aircraft maintenance shakedown flights are just a few of the types of missions flown by these American Heroines. Join Rebecca Tulloch, a certified FAA pilot, as she tells the story of the Fly Girls of WW2 as only a pilot can. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers.

Victory Gardens Lecture and Workshop: 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 16. Elmhurst History Museum Education Center, 120 E. Park Ave. Join the Conservation Foundation’s agroecology educator, Connie Kollmeyer, to learn about the historical significance and contemporary relevance of Victory Gardens. Attendees will explore the pivotal role they played during times of war as well as the enduring impact they have on sustainable living today. Participants can also get their hands in the soil with an heirloom seed starting workshop and learn some practical insights and skills to cultivate their own modern victory gardens and be inspired to continue growing into the future. Cost is $8 per person.

Our Mothers’ War: American Women at Home and at the Front During World War II: 7 to 8:30 p.m. March. 19. Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave. Written by Emily Yellin, the book examines, through interviews, letters and diaries, how World War II changed American women’s lives on the home front and in the military. Discussion led by Elmhurst Public Library and Elmhurst History Museum staff. Program includes after-hours access to exhibits. Books are available at the Library for Elmhurst Public Library patrons. Free. Reservations are required. Email ehmprograms@elmhurst.org.