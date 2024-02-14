Man who robbed Wheaton Sprint store at gunpoint sentenced to 23 years in prison

A former Calumet City man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for robbing at gunpoint about $40,000 worth of merchandise from a Wheaton Sprint store in late 2019, prosecutors said.

Denzel Furance, 25, appeared at his sentencing hearing Tuesday in front of Judge Michael Reidy, who handed down the sentence.

On July 18, 2023, Furance entered a plea of guilty to one count of armed robbery with a firearm, a Class X felony. On Nov. 12, 2019, Furance appeared in bond court, where he was ordered to be held without bond. He has remained in custody since that time at the DuPage County jail, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Because Furance was armed with a gun, he faced an automatic 15-year enhancement to his sentence. Furance faced a sentence of between 21 to 45 years in prison. The state had requested a sentence of 40 years.

About 8 p.m. Nov. 8, 2019, Wheaton police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Sprint store located at 212 Danada Square West. Officers learned that about 7:45 p.m. that evening, Furance entered the store armed with a semi-automatic weapon and wearing a mask, medical gloves and a hooded sweatshirt.

Once inside the store, Furance ordered two employees at gunpoint to a back storage room where a third employee was located along with products and the store safe. Furance ordered one of the victims at gunpoint to bind the wrists and ankles of the other two employees with duct tape. He then bound the wrists and ankles of the third victim with duct tape, according to the release.

Furance ordered the employees to open the safe containing electronic devices. Once the safe was opened, Furance stole about 88 items from the store, placing the items into garbage bags he had brought with him. He then covered the mouths and eyes of the three employees with duct tape and exited the store, inadvertently dropping some items on his way out, authorities said.

Several minutes later, he returned to the store to retrieve the items he had dropped and then fled the scene. Furance was arrested in Lansing, Illinois, on Nov. 9, 2019. The case against Furance’s co-defendant is pending with a next court date of Feb. 26.

“With their hands and feet bound and their eyes and mouths covered with duct tape, I cannot even begin to imagine the terror these innocent employees must have felt,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Violent gun crimes have no place in society and my office stands ready to bring the full force and effect of the law upon anyone who commits this type of brazen criminal conduct. We are all thankful none of the employees were physically injured and it is my hope that with today’s sentence the survivors of this crime will be able to continue their lives feeling safer knowing that the man who terrorized them has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars.