Downers Grove North, Nazareth roll in regional openers: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 13

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove North 56, Plainfield East 32

Campbell Thulin scored 16 points and Annie Stephens added 13 for the Lady Trojans in the Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinal.

Nazareth 76, Oak Park-River Forest 12

Amalia Dray scored 17 points, Olivia Austin 14 and Stella Sakalas 10 for the Roadrunners in the Class 4A Oak Park-River Forest Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 49, Morton 41

Wheaton Warrenville South 56, Glenbard East 35

Emily Troia scored 18 points for the Tigers in the Class 4A Bartlett Regional semifinal. Catey Carney scored 16 for Glenbard East.

Montini 85, Chicago Alcott 0

St. Viator 43, Wheaton Academy 29

St. Francis 54, Schurz 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

York 69, Oak Park-River Forest 65

AJ Levine poured in 33 points to pace the Dukes. Braden Richardson added 14.

Hinsdale Central 52, Glenbard West 47

TJ Williams scored 12 points for the Hilltoppers.