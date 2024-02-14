Boys wrestling: Glenbard West’s Tony Shadid ‘comfortable with chaos,’ brings high-energy style to state meet

Glenbard West’s Tony Shadid works to pin Sycamore’s Doug Gemberling in their 157-pound match during the Don Flavin Invitational wrestling tournament in December 2023 at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Glenbard West senior wrestler Tony Shadid likes to fully immerse himself into his matches.

The Shadid experience is must-see wrestling.

That’s because Shadid, a high energy and colorful wrestler, leaves all of his emotions on the mat.

“I treat wrestling like a fight,” he said. “I love watching UFC events and that’s how I feel when I go out onto the mat,” Shadid said. “I feel comfortable with chaos.”

After a couple of so-so wrestling seasons, Shadid (25-13) refined his body and game to become one of the top wrestlers in the area this season. Shadid started his postseason journey to Champaign by capturing the regional title on his home mat at 157 pounds. He advanced to the state tournament this weekend by placing fourth at the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional, his first trip to state.

“This season has been special from the start, with not only the close and bonded team we have, but also because it was the last season (wrestling) with my close friends after the past seven years of being on the same team,” he said. “Pinning my way through the blood round in sectionals was amazing. I was overjoyed but I tried to not let it get to my head because the season isn’t over and I have more matches to be excited about. I’m pumped up to take it to whoever they put in front of me. I can’t wait.”

Slowing down Shadid is hard to do on the mat, according to his coach Pat McCluskey.

“He’s high energy and only knows one gear,” McCluskey said. “Tony is thinking about wrestling in college. His potential is through the roof. Wrestling has really helped him in his life. His first three years of high school were very average, but then in his junior year, he had more ups and downs and probably didn’t reach the potential he was looking for himself. He recommitted himself over the summer and fall and decided to have a great senior year. He’s got a lot better in the last three weeks. He’s not afraid. He goes out there and literally throws the kitchen sink at you. He’s not afraid to lose. He goes for the win.”

Shadid’s path to the state podium is filled with talented opponents, but he’s ready for the challenge. He credited his remarkable season to putting in extra hours during the offseason to become a better all-around wrestler.

“This year I really locked in and took into mind this is my last year, so I have to give it my all,” Shadid said. “Also, the wrestling room became basically a second home to me. The team is really close, like a second family, and that motivated me a lot.”

Another factor helped Shadid elevate his game – the presence of newcomer and North Carolina recruit Collin Carrigan.

A transfer from wrestling factory Marmion, Carrigan (42-1) raised the bar for the Hilltoppers with his leadership, experience and intelligence. Carrigan defeated Lyons senior Gunnar Garelli, a Virginia Tech recruit who placed fourth at state last season, in the 165-pound sectional championship match on Saturday.

“Collin coming to our program was like a dream come true,” McCluskey said. “He changed the trajectory of our program just by the type of person and hard worker that he is. He’s an extremely talented wrestler and an even better kid. He loves his teammates. There’s no bigger fan of Tony’s than Collin. He helps him daily with movement and belief and the mental side of wrestling.”

Shadid said Carrigan’s has been a mentor for him.

“Collin has been a great teammate all year, affecting not only me but the entire team,” Shadid said. “His work ethic is second to none, so it’s been amazing and very beneficial wrestling with him. Collin has helped me mediate and get in the right head space. He’s been a great influence and friend throughout the season.”