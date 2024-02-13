Glenbard West, Hinsdale South win regional semifinals: Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Feb. 12

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenbard West 67, Willowbrook 38

Makenna Yeager scored 21 points, Sydney Nimsakont 14 and Mya Austin 12 for the Hilltoppers in the Class 4A Glenbard Wegional semifinal. Glenbard West advances to face Geneva, a 61-23 winner over Elk Grove Village.

Elle Bruschuk scored 15 points to pace Willowbrook.

Hinsdale South 65, Bogan 7

Amerie Flowers had 16 points and five rebounds for the Hornets in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal. Amelia Lavorato scored her 1,000th career point.

Lyons 71, Jones 26

Benet 57, West Aurora 34

Riverside-Brookfield 66, Reavis 62

Lake Park 41, York 34

IC Catholic Prep 56, Chicago Perspectivers 27