Boys wrestling: Montini sends 12 to Class 2A state meet with strong showing at Grayslake Central Sectional

GRAYSLAKE – Twenty-eight prep wrestling squads made it out to Grayslake Central this weekend for a Class 2A sectional meet Saturday.

When it was all said and done it would be Montini and IC Catholic Prep leading the way as the Broncos placed 12 wrestlers to Champaign for state while the Knights will have 10 in their contingent.

Wauconda came in third in qualifiers with six followed by St. Patrick with four.

The Broncos went a perfect 4-for-4 in their title bouts starting with triumphs by a pair of freshmen in the day’s first two matches: Allen Woo with a 9-2 win over Wauconda junior Gavin Rockey in the 106 division and Mikey Mallizzio in the 113 weight class with a 3-0 first period decision over Cary-Grove junior Hunter Lenz.

Both grapplers credited their successes to a basic discipline of hard work and study.

“I just work hard daily and that’s it,” Woo said. “I believe in my coaches (and) my training. I’m ready for whatever comes next week.”

“You have to have a picture in your mind and a game plan going into the match,” Mallizzio said. “You always got to (try and) know what the other guy’s doing. I’ve been watching him on film. I knew he was just going to charge out so I stayed in a good position and waited for him to (make a mistake) and capitalize on it.”

Junior Josh Vazquez (126) gave Montini its third title in perhaps the most exciting championship bout of the day in a 3-2 double overtime decision over Deerfield senior Luke Reedy. Vazquez earned the match-winning two points on an offensive move.

“I kept composure,” Vazquez said. “I’ve been working on my conditioning so that little break between (extra) periods helped me out.”

Senior David Mayora capped off the Broncos title party with a first period fall over Wauconda senior Cole Porten to earn the 150 crown.

ICCP had half of its qualifiers win titles including junior Deven Casey at 120 as he beat Antioch junior Gavin Hanrahan 7-5. Senior Bryson Spaulding at 138 bested Deerfield junior Jordan Rasof 5-1, and senior Joe Gilatta won the 165 class in a first-period fall over Vernon Hills sophomore Ilia Dvoriannikov.

The Calcagno brothers, sophomore Foley and senior Michael, topped off the title haul for ICCP. Foley earned the 190 crown with a 6-5 win over Notre Dame senior Jim Amatore while Michael earned a quick 36-second decision when he pinned Antioch sophomore Owen Shea.

“At practice even when we’ve tried or (it’s) the day after a tournament we’re still going hard so that we are used to that,” Foley said.

Michael gave credit to a simple take care of business approach for his success.

“I just want to go (and) get out there, be done and take care of (it).”

The host school would get three of their members booked to next weekend led by reigning 182 state champ Matty Jens. The senior pinned Fenwick junior Patrick Gilboy in the first to claim the 175 title in his final bout at home.

“It was my first match of the day,” Jens said. “(But) it was nothing different. It was another tournament which we had to go out and battle. Never satisfied.”

