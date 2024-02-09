Man accused of fleeing police, reckless driving in Naperville

A motion was approved Thursday to detain pre-trial a Chicago man accused of fleeing from police at a high rate of speed, prosecutors said.

The offender, 22, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and multiple misdemeanor traffic offenses, including reckless driving, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

At 11:25 p.m. Feb. 7, Naperville police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, allegedly driven by the offender, near Interstate 88 and Route 59 after allegedly observing the vehicle traveling 104 mph in a 45-mph zone.

Instead of pulling over, the offender continued driving at a high rate of speed away from police. As he fled, he allegedly ignored a red light at I-88 and Route 59 and then disobeyed a “Do Not Enter/Wrong Way” sign and drove into oncoming traffic northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 59, according to the release.

The offender continued driving into oncoming traffic, dodging seven vehicles, before police were able to cut him off and box in his vehicle. He was taken into custody at this time. At the time of his arrest, the offenr was also charged with misdemeanor fleeing and eluding in connection with a separate incident in April 2023 in Naperville, according to the release.

“Last year we saw an epidemic of people fleeing from police. After seeing an increase of approximately 65% in aggravated fleeing and eluding cases in 2023, our response has led to a decrease of 20% of these cases so far this year,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Fleeing from law enforcement puts the police officers involved and motoring public at great risk and will not be tolerated in DuPage County.

“With public safety as my office’s top priority, the message remains the same: if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Any attempt to outrun the police will prove futile and will only make matters worse.”

“Fleeing from a lawful traffic stop is both illegal and highly dangerous, putting our officers and other motorists in danger. I’m grateful that no one was injured in this incident, and I’m pleased that we were able to safely arrest and hold this individual accountable for an act he’s allegedly committed twice now in our town,” Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said in the release.

The offender’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 4 for arraignment.