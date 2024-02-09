Lemont High School Alumni Hall of Fame to induct new members at March 9 dinner

Lemont High School will welcome its eighth class of Alumni Hall of Fame inductees on March 9.

The hall of fame honorees – Pamela (Welan) Driscoll ‘74 and Sarah Smierciak ‘07 – will be recognized at the school’s annual Lemont Bands Dinner Dance, which will be held at Ruffled Feathers Golf Club in Lemont.

The Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes graduates who have made significant contributions to society and serve as role models to Lemont High School students. This recognition is the highest honor that can be given by Lemont High School to one of its alumni. The Alumni Hall of Fame helps foster school and community pride by recognizing the achievements of those individuals who have made Lemont High School an outstanding academic institution.

The 34th Annual Lemont Bands Dinner Dance will feature the music of the school’s jazz band, and will run from 6-11:30 p.m., with dinner being served at 7 p.m. The Alumni Hall of Fame honorees will be inducted at approximately 7:45 p.m. The dancing portion of the evening will begin at 9 p.m. and run through the rest of the night. The evening also will include raffles for cash and prizes, with winners being announced later in the evening.

Ruffled Feathers Golf Club is located at 1 Pete Dye Drive in Lemont. Reservations for the Annual Lemont Bands Dinner Dance are $75 per person (ages 13 and older), and include dinner, dancing and a cash bar. Children ages 2-12 are $45 each. The deadline for dinner reservations is Feb. 26. Attendees can register and pay online by visiting www.lemontband.org. Those who do not wish to register and pay online may contact Cindy O’Malley at 312-259-4177.