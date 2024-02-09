Addison man charged with aggravated DUI after leading police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

A motion to deny pre-trial release was granted Friday for an Addison man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after he had been drinking, prosecutors said.

The offender, 25, of the 800 block of College Boulevard, is charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI and aggravated driving while license suspended as well as a dozen misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including reckless driving and unlawful possession of cannabis by driver, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

At about 10 p.m. Feb. 8, Addison police entered a shopping center parking lot at 190 N. Swift Road where they saw an individual, later identified as the offender, exit Game Time 190 Bar and Video Gaming, enter a 2002 Toyota Camry and drive away. A short time later, police observed saw the offender disobey a red light at Lake Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The offender allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed on Kennedy Boulevard onto westbound Army Trail Road where he disobeyed a red light at Army Trail Road and Mill Road before entering northbound Interstate 355, according to the release.

Police pursued him onto northbound I-355 where he allegedly reached speeds of approximately 95 mph while weaving in and out of traffic. Officers ultimately terminated pursuit out of safety concerns. About 30 minutes later, police saw the offender jogging through a park near his home. He was arrested at this time. The offender’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot, his speech was slow and there was an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath, according to the release.

“The allegations that Mr. Carrillo not only led police on a high-speed chase, but did so after he had been drinking, are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Our public roadways are used by hundreds of thousands of people each day and we will not tolerate any type of behavior that puts innocent motorists at risk. Thankfully, Mr. Carrillo’s alleged actions did not harm anyone.

“The message here is twofold: if you have been drinking, do the responsible thing and call a friend or taxi to get home. Don’t risk your life or the lives of others. Secondly, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over.”

The offender’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 4 for arraignment.