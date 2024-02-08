Black leaders in education, sports, civil rights and the arts will be highlighted in honor of Black History Month at the DuPage County Historical Museum.

“Black Trailblazers,” on display throughout February in the Museum Auditorium, will pay tribute to Black Americans who have significantly impacted DuPage County through their contributions with a positive legacy that remains relevant today. Visitors will learn about how these individuals overcame challenges to break down barriers, effect change and make history.

The Museum is located at 102 E. Wesley St., Wheaton. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. weekends.

Admission is free. A donation of $5 for adults and $2 for children and seniors is suggested. Guided tours are available for groups of 2 to 30 with a fee of $5 per person. Reservations recommended seven days in advance.

Street parking is available on Wesley and Main streets. Parking is also available at two public parking garages: Wheaton Place Garage, 232 W. Wesley St., and Willow Avenue Garage, 220 S. Cross St. For more information, contact Museum Curator Emily O’Brien at 630-510-4958 and eobrien@wheatonparks.org.