Wheaton seeks nominations for Good Citizen Awards

Wheaton’s community relations commission is seeking nominations for individuals for the city’s 2024 Good Citizens Awards now through March 31. The categories for this year’s nominations are youth and adult.

Nominees must be current Wheaton residents who go above and beyond for the benefit of Wheaton and its citizens and may not be paid for the service for which they are nominated. This may be volunteer service for a school, religious institution, nursing home, civic group, nonprofit organization or other act of volunteerism which benefits the community.

To nominate someone, fill out an online application at https://www.wheaton.il.us/goodcitizens by March 31, or mail the application to Wheaton City Hall, Attn: Andrea Rosedale, 303 W. Wesley St., Wheaton, Ill. 60187.

The community relations commission will review nominations and honor award recipients at the May 20 city council meeting.

Visit the city’s website for more information about the Good Citizens Awards and the community relations commission.