February 07, 2024
Shaw Local
Businesses invited to take part in Westmont’s Spring Has Sprung mural program

By Shaw Local News Network

The Westmont Special Events Corporation and the Creative Arts Network initiative have announced their Spring Has Sprung Window Mural Program.

The program invites local businesses to sign up and have fun spring-themed murals painted on their windows by local artists.

Murals will be on display from March through the end of May. For additional information, contact Westmont Special Events at wsec@westmontevents.com or call 630-829-9378. For more information regarding the Westmont Special Events not-for-profit organization, visit at westmontevents.com.

Westmont
