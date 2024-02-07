Westmont’s Race to the Flag set for May 19

This year, Westmont’s annual Race to the Flag 5K benefitting the People’s Resource Center (PRC) will be held the week before Memorial Day Weekend.

The race is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 19 at Ty Warner Park, 700 Blackhawk Dr. The Race to the Flag 5K is a chip-timed 5K walk and run. The event also honors veterans. Runners, walkers and strollers are all encouraged.

Pets, unless service animals, are prohibited from this event. Additionally, wheeled transportation such as bikes, skates and scooters are also prohibited. Wheelchairs and other accessibility transportation items are allowed. Check the sign-up form for details.

PRC helps area citizens in a variety of ways and provides basic needs such as food, shelter, and clothing assistance services. In addition, PRC provides job, computer and literacy training programs as well as art empowerment classes for DuPage County residents.

There will be a $5 discount for all registrations completed by April 20. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony. For more information and to sign up, visit racetotheflag.org.