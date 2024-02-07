Girls basketball: 5 Suburban Life area storylines to watch heading into the IHSA postseason

Nazareth’s head coach Eddie Stritzel gives the team some last minute pointers before the tip against Benet on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 in La Grange Park, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

The second season is here.

For most girls basketball teams, the IHSA postseason tips off across all four classes next Monday or Tuesday with regional semifinals. Some others will be in action Saturday with play-in games, the first step toward the state tournament March 1-2 in Normal.

Last season’s postseason was a memorable one in the Suburban Life coverage area, with Nazareth winning the Class 3A state championship and Benet taking second in an overtime classic of a Class 4A final.

What’s in store these playoffs?

Here are five storylines to follow as the girls basketball playoffs progresses.

Can Nazareth repeat as state champs – this time, in Class 4A?

Nazareth coach Eddie Stritzel set the narrative in the press conference after last year’s 63-52 win over Lincoln in the Class 3A final, when he noted that the Roadrunners would be moved up to Class 4A for the 2023-2024 season.

There will be no repeat in the same class. The Roadrunners, however, are very much a contender to take home their second state championship.

Nazareth, with four of its five starters back from last year’s championship team, has posted a 24-3 record thus far. Since two early-December losses, the Roadrunners’ lone defeat came at Christmas, in overtime to national power IMG Academy, while facing a loaded schedule with several out-of-state challenges. There is talent, and there is experience, four senior starters led by Dartmouth recruit Olivia Austin, Ohio commit Danielle Scully and Boston College soccer recruit Amalia Dray. Sophomore Stella Sakalas, a sub for last year’s team, has emerged as one of the team’s top scorers. If anything Nazareth is deeper this year.

Unlike last season in 3A, though, Nazareth is not the prohibitive favorite. It’s not a certainty that there is a favorite in 4A, but it might be undefeated Loyola, ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press poll. There probably is at least a handful of teams that are legitimate threats to win 4A, and Nazareth is one of them.

If won’t be a cakewalk back to Normal for the Roadrunners. Nazareth could face neighborhood rival Lyons or sectional host Mother McAuley in a sectional semifinal, and either Young or Kenwood from the Chicago Public League in a sectional final. Good chance Homewood-Flossmoor awaits in a supersectional.

If Nazareth is to win its second state title, and go back-to-back across two classes, it will have to earn it. But don’t bet against the Roadrunners.

Benet - Montini girls basketball Montini's Victoria Matulevicius starts a layup as Benet's Aria Mazza (right) tries to catch up during a game on Feb. 5, 2024 at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Can Montini return to state?

Montini in recent times was a regular at the arena once known as Redbird Arena. The Lady Broncos made 10 state appearances at state between 2008-2020, winning four state championships during that 13-year stretch.

They haven’t been back in the last two postseasons, but it’s not like the program dropped off much. Montini lost by one point to Sycamore in a 2022 sectional final, and by seven to Deerfield in last season’s Class 3A supersectional.

Could this be the year the Lady Broncos are back?

It sure looks that way.

Montini has a dynamic duo in four-year starter Victoria Matulevicius and junior guard Nikki Kerstein, who coincidentally starred for that Deerfield team last year before transferring to Montini. Matulevicius just passed 1,500 career points, and is close to passing Whitney Holloway on Montini’s career scoring list.

There is a ton of experience around those two, led by Illinois Wesleyan recruit Alyssa Epps.

The Lady Broncos are battle-tested playing in the GCAC and a challenging nonconference schedule. Anything can happen in playoff basketball, but the path to CEFCU Arena looks favorable for Montini.

York at Downers Grove North Downers Grove North's Kaitlyn Parker (24) drives baseline during basketball game between York at Downers Grove North. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Is it Downers Grove North girls basketball’s turn?

2023 was quite a calendar year for Downers Grove North athletics.

The Trojans’ boys basketball team in March took fourth in Class 4A. In the fall, the boys cross country team won the state championship. Downers Grove North’s football team in November took second in Class 7A.

Could 2024 be Downers Grove North girls basketball’s turn?

It’s already been quite a season for the Lady Trojans. Downers Grove North is 27-3, and won its first West Suburban Silver title since 2014. A team led by Kaitlyn Parker, Hope Sebek and talented freshman Campbell Thulin is seeded third in the Class 4A Oswego Sectional. Should Downers Grove North win a regional on its home floor, a rematch with Waubonsie Valley – who handed the Lady Trojans their last loss, on Dec. 28, could await in a sectional semifinal.

Benet - Montini girls basketball Benet's Magdalena Sularski lays the ball up as Montini's Peyton Farrell (right) defends during a game on Feb. 5, 2024 at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Benet – under the radar, but dangerous

Benet has been quite accustomed to postseason success.

The Redwings have reached at least a sectional final in every non-COVID season since head coach Joe Kilbride came aboard in the 2014-2015 season, with five state appearances during that span. With two-time Suburban Life Player of the Year Lenee Beaumont graduated and now a freshman at Indiana, though, Benet was a little under the radar this season.

But the Redwings are still dangerous – and playing their best basketball at the right time. Benet (20-6) took its lumps early, but has lost just once – by five points, to Nazareth – since December. Girls like Emilia and Magdalena Sularski, Lindsay Harzich and Bridget Rifenburg have a ton of experience from last year’s playoff run.

Unlike other seasons under Kilbride, Benet isn’t necessarily a heavy favorite for a deep playoff run. The Redwings likely will have to face Neuqua Valley, who Benet beat by two points on a neutral floor in December, on Neuqua’s home court in a regional final. Should Benet get through that, a matchup with No. 1-seeded and third-ranked Bolingbrook probably awaits in a sectional semifinal. Still, Benet doesn’t look like a team opponents want to see this time of year.

Who else to keep an eye on?

What other teams could make noise come playoff time?

In Class 3A, Hinsdale South is the No. 2 seed in the St. Ignatius Sectional. The Hornets (21-9), who won a share of their first West Suburban Gold title in 12 years, host the supersectional. In Class 2A, IC Catholic Prep earned one of two No. 1 seeds in the Julian Sectional. And in Class 4A, No. 5 sectional seed Lyons Township has had an up and down season, but has one of the area’s elite talents in 6-foot-2 junior Nora Ezike