DuPage Care Center relaunches Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

The DuPage Care Center is relaunching its Alzheimer’s Association caregiving support group. Meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Care Center, 400 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton. The next meeting will be held on Feb. 14.

The group will provide confidential emotional, educational, and social support for caregivers of those affected by Alzheimer’s and associated illnesses. The support group is designed to help participants develop coping methods and encourage maintenance of their personal, physical and emotional health, as well as optimal care for the person living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

The forum will allow an environment to share feelings, needs, and concerns in a safe, supportive, non-threating and non-judgmental atmosphere. Previously, the Alzheimer’s Association caregiving support group met regularly, but was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to Mike Weisensee at 630-784-4490 or Heidi Bohan at 630-784-4240 or for more information.

Please note that masking is currently required at the facility.