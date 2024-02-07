Boys basketball notes: Sweet-shooting sub Dominic Marcantelli a key cog in Downers Grove South’s turnaround

Downers Grove South's Dominic Marcantelli (10) makes a basket in the first quarter in December while taking on at Morton East High School. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Downers Grove South senior guard Dominic Marcantelli showed a penchant for hitting big shots at a very young age.

Since picking up a basketball at four years old, Marcantelli said he has been swishing perimeter shots.

“It all started in my driveway in Elmwood Park, when I hit my first three-pointer and my father went crazy,” Marcantelli said.

Marcantelli is a key factor in the Mustangs’ turnaround season – and a good example of their depth and talent level. Downers Grove South (19-7, 8-1) owns a one-game lead over Proviso East (15-10, 7-2) in the West Suburban Conference Gold Division race heading into Friday’s home game with Leyden.

Marcantelli, a North Central College commit, is a vital reserve for the Mustangs, averaging 7.5 points and shooting 35% from beyond the arc.

Not many area programs can boast of having a college commit coming off the bench. On a team with several outstanding eye-catching players, such as Justin and Daniel Sveiteris, Keon Maggitt, Jalen House, Will Potter and Richard Gasmen, Marcantelli’s steady play can get overlooked.

He’s not filling up the stat sheet, but his leadership, outside shooting and heady play have helped the Mustangs soar to a memorable season.

The 6-foot-2 Marcantelli credited his strong season to his arduous off-season workouts, including his work with his trainer, Lamar Hinton.

“After last year, I really wanted to focus on trying to be the best shooter I possibility could be,” he said. “I also wanted to really hit the weights as well to make sure I built a strong build for the upcoming season because in a lot of cases, I would have to guard someone taller than me, so strength is a huge advantage in rebounding. Also, conditioning. I wanted to make sure I kept running and staying in shape after my AAU season.”

Marcantelli locked up his college decision by committing to North Central College on Nov. 9. He chose the Naperville-based school due to the coaching staff, the culture of the Cardinals’ program, the campus environment and the proximity to his home.

Marcantelli said he understands his jobs for the Mustangs.

“My role this year is to bring energy coming off the bench,” Marcantelli said. “If that’s scoring, passing or defense, I need to do that every time for my team when I enter the game. Whatever the coach needs, I promise to give 110%.

“This year has been an absolute pleasure. Every single teammate is comfortable with each other. Our chemistry is really next level, and that’s what has been so different for us.”

Downers Grove South coach Zach Miller said Marcantelli possesses a next-level feel for the game.

“Dom shoots it at a high level but plays with such pace on the offensive end that he spaces the floor with his shooting and also his movement,” Miller said. “The movement goes unnoticed but a lot of times, it’s like a hockey assist because it opens up gaps for other players.

“Dom is a high IQ player on both ends. He understands time and score and what the game needs at that moment. He understands where he needs to be in rotations. He’s put in an incredible amount of time into his game and his body. He’s starting to benefit from all that hard work. He’s doing everything you want a senior to be doing, and he’s playing his best basketball as we get ready for the playoff push.”

Lemont’s Ryan Runaas finesse a shot against Lincoln-Way Central in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Lemont update

As a veteran on the sidelines, Lemont coach Rick Runaas is enjoying the rare opportunity to coach his son.

His son, senior guard Ryan Runaas, is key starter for Lemont (16-11, 9-3 South Suburban Blue).

Senior night is scheduled for next Wednesday against Hinsdale South. Ryan Runaas and Klaidas Paskauskas are the only two seniors on the revamped team.

“I’ve had players throughout my tenure, where I would say, ‘if I had a son, I would want him to be like this,’” Rick Runaas said. “Now, my son is that player. I’m really proud of the player he’s turned out to be and young man he’s turned out to be. Now, I can say, in the future, ‘I want players to be like my son.’”

In the last two weeks, Lemont has hit a rough patch in its scheduling, including a 15-point loss against Evergreen Park on Tuesday.

But Lemont is still capable of earning a share of the conference title with Hillcrest. They have to beat Bremen on Friday.

“If we win Friday, we will get a share of the conference for the first time since 2012,” Rick Runaas said. “That’s quite an accomplishment for a group that returned zero starters. We’ve had some frustrating losses the last couple of weeks, but we’re keeping everyone’s energy and focus (high) on the playoffs. We don’t have overwhelming size, but can run, pass, catch and shoot.”

Tidbits

Seedings for the playoffs is set to be released on Thursday, while the brackets will be revealed on Friday…On Saturday night, Benet is hosting an Alumni Night for all formers players for its 6 p.m. game against Lake Forest. There will be a reception following the game.