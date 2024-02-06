West Suburban Community Pantry receives over $150K from Endeavor Health

West Suburban Community Pantry is working with several food distributors to rescue quality produce from being thrown away and redirecting it to its customers and other area food pantries. (photo provided by West Suburban Community Pantry)

West Suburban Community Pantry (WSCP), serving neighbors in DuPage and Will counties, was selected as a partner in Endeavor Health’s 2024 Community Investment Fund (CIF).

This year, the pantry has been awarded $151,600 to expand access to healthy foods through community partner distribution through readily available online ordering kiosks, food order storage lockers and a refrigerated truck.

“We are proud to be a recipient of the Endeavor Health 2024 Community Investment Fund. This collaboration will greatly amplify our efforts to break down barriers and increase access to healthy fresh food for all,” pantry CEO Suzanne Armato said in a news release. “Demand is great, and we are continually seeking ways to increase access. Working with several community partners is an important way we can expand our reach to our neighbors in need. WSCP is so grateful to be among the organizations chosen for this honor.”

WSCP was one of 43 local organizations across the Chicago area receiving funds from Endeavor Health to collaborate on programs focused on behavioral health, violence prevention, housing and food insecurity, access to care and workforce development.

“Our Community Investment Fund has made a remarkable impact since its launch in 2022, touching over 211,000 lives and supporting a significant expansion of behavioral health counseling, bilingual health education and mobile medical services in our communities,” Endeavor Health Chief Innovation & Transformation Officer Kristen Murtos said in the release. “At Endeavor Health, we are not just funders, but conveners, bringing together diverse groups to cultivate collaboration and innovation. We are thrilled to grow and deepen the impact of our Community Investment Fund this year, marking a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing health and wellness across the communities we serve.”

“This partnership will allow West Suburban Community Pantry to expand food access in more innovative ways, as we team with various community partners to provide more access to fresh foods,” Armato said. “We will be able provide food to even more of our neighbors by offering fresh nutritious groceries where and when it is convenient for them receive them.”

For more information about West Suburban Community Pantry and its efforts to provide nutritious foods and social supports to individuals, children and families across DuPage and Will counties, visit wcspantry.org. To learn more about Endeavor Health’s Community Investment Fund, visit endeavorhealth.org/cif.