Northern Illinois Food Bank’s A Cup of Hope fundraiser set for March 3

Northern Illinois Food Bank and its Executive Women’s Council will host the ninth annual A Cup of Hope fundraiser from 1:30 to 4 p.m. March 3 at Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn. This year’s event will be a Parisian-themed tea party, presented by Cultivate Power.

The program will be emceed by Emmy award-winning journalist Judy Hsu of ABC7 News and feature special guest, Jenny Riddle, in character as Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Proceeds will benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank’s meal programs and resources.

“Attending A Cup of Hope with friends and family is a great way to spend the afternoon,” A Cup of Hope 2024 Co-Chair Courtney Dutter said in a news release. “Guests will enjoy delicious food, drinks, a silent auction, raffle prizes, a host gift and entertainment while learning about the important work the Food Bank is doing.”

To attend A Cup of Hope, visit solvehungertoday.org/events/. To learn more or to join the Executive Women’s Council, contact Anne Moore at amoore@northernilfoodbank.org.