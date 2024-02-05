La Grange Area Historical Society’s to hold Darling and Dapper Valentine’s party

Visit the La Grange Area Historical Society’s Vial House for a Valentine’s party tailored just for children.

Attend the Darling and Dapper Valentine Party and learn how children celebrated Valentine’s Day in the 1920s, enjoy the pink antique Valentine tree and join in the fun and games. There will be a special Valentine craft, photo booth fun and festive food and drink will be served Children are welcome to bring a doll, stuffy, or any lovey of their choice.

This event is for children ages 5 and older. All children must be accompanied by an adult and adults must also register. Adult refreshments will include champagne.

Click a date and time to register: 2 p.m. Feb. 10 or 2 p.m. Feb. 11.