District 68 invites community members to Read Across America Day

Woodridge School District 68 is inviting every community member to participate in Read Across America Day on Feb. 29. Volunteer to read a book to students. The district’s goal is to have at least one guest reader visit each elementary classroom.

Sign up to be a guest reader online at bit.ly/W68raa24

Choose the school by clicking on the tab across the top

Choose your time slot

Sign up for as many as you like! Classroom requests will be accepted, but are not guaranteed.

Another way to support reading in the classroom is to donate a book to the classroom when you visit. This is an optional contribution. If you have any questions, contact Amy Melinder, director of community engagement info@woodridge68.org or 630-795-6815.