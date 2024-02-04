The home front during WWII the focus of next Elmhurst History Museum exhibit

The Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E Park Ave., has announced its next exhibition “Victory at Home: 1941-1945,” set to open early this year.

Spurred by the attack on Pearl Harbor, the United States entered the Second World War in 1941. At this time, President Franklin Roosevelt urged every citizen to answer the call to fight, whether overseas or at home.

From March 1 to Aug. 18, “Victory at Home: 1941-1945″ will examine the home front during World War II and explore the sacrifice, service and patriotism of Americans throughout the country, with a focus on those in Elmhurst and greater Chicago.

Located on the first floor of the historic Glos Mansion, which the city of Elmhurst used as a WWII ration board office and now houses the museum, the new exhibit will share the stories of the steadfast generation of civilians who helped lead the Allies to victory through united efforts such as rationing, women in the workforce, increased war production, purchasing war bonds and much more.

These efforts taught Americans how to economize and to alleviate the domestic hardships and mental fatigue a nation at war often experiences. The exhibit will include compelling artifacts, photographs, and interactive audio-video stations with hands-on experiences, journals, uniforms, WWII posters, historic radio broadcasts and more.

“Chicagoland residents, including those in Elmhurst, had an immense impact on the country’s war efforts through local manufacturing, rationing and recycling materials, planting victory gardens and raising funds to support the war. Looking back at this period in history may help younger generations better understand what their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents endured during the 1940s,” said Sarah Cox, Elmhurst history museum curator of exhibits. “We hope the exhibition not only educates guests on the resiliency, resourcefulness and total participation efforts by the nation, but helps them relate the experience of this generation to current events.”

To honor the home front efforts of those in the Elmhurst area, the museum is partnering with Operation Support Our Troops – America, one of the largest volunteer-based military support organizations in the country, to send care packages overseas to our troops during the run of “Victory at Home: 1941-1945.” In addition to educating visitors on Operation Support Our Troops – America’s mission, the museum will collect much-needed supplies, goodies and letters to be delivered each month.

Additionally, the museum will host a series of public programming events throughout the exhibit’s run, from an exhibition gallery talk with Cox and a 1940s-themed cooking class, to a lecture titled “The Windy City at War: Chicago’s Homefront 1941 – 1945″ and a visit from members of the Rockford Peaches Vintage Baseball Club who reprise the game as seen in the film “A League of Their Own.”

“Victory at Home: 1941-1945″ will be on display from March 1 – Aug. 18. The Elmhurst History Museum is open to all ages and offers free admission. The museum is open 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and closed Monday. For additional information on exhibits or programs, please visit www.elmhursthistory.org.