District 68 encourages parents to complete survey

Parents in Woodridge School District 68 are asked to complete the 5Essentials parent survey, which is designed to generate a detailed picture of the inner workings of district school.

Parents will have the opportunity will to share their thoughts on the important elements of school effectiveness in a survey about your child’s school.

Participation in the parent portion of the survey will help the district understand the conditions at your child’s school and guide improvement. Participants’ identity and survey responses will be kept completely confidential and will never be connected to you or your child.

Parents/guardians can and are encouraged to take the survey now through March 29.