Montini names January artist of the month

Montini Catholic High School junior Annalee DeFeo of Lombard has been named Bronco Artist of the Month for January. She was nominated for the honor by art teacher Stephanie Kuecker.

“Annalee is a very dedicated student, in the art room and in sports. She works hard to earn success and that perseverance has carried over into her art projects. She truly deserves this honor and we are so proud of her,” Kuecker said in a news release.

“I’m very excited about the news of my selection and super honored to be selected,” said DeFeo, who is one of only ten students chosen for the honor each year.

She developed her creative spark for art at a very young age as a student at St. Pius X in Lombard.

“I have always loved my art classes in school and wanted to continue here at Montini. I feel happy when I am designing and doing art and I love how you’re able to let your creativity wander. Art allows you to express yourself and create something new,” DeFeo said.

Kuecker has been very impressed with DeFeo and is currently happy to have her in her pottery class.

“Right now she is working on a character sculpture. I can wait to see the work she produces in this class,” she said.

Although she enjoys many mediums of art, DeFeo has recently gravitated toward digital design and the many creative possibilities it presents. She is strongly considering majoring in graphic design in college.

Most recently she was the winner of Montini’s Christmas Card design contest, with her design mailed out to Montini’s entire school community.

“My grandma was an art teacher and I grew up always doing arts and crafts with her, I have always loved art ever since then. I also loved my art classes at St. Pius with Mr. (Paul) Velat,” she said.

DeFeo is also happy to be able to collaborate with Keucker.

“She has taught me so much. She has introduced me to many different areas of art and has made them all very fun experiences to learn about,” she said.

Annalee takes the word ‘involvement’ very seriously throughout her three years at Montini. Athletically, she is a two-sport athlete, as a member of the cross country and soccer teams. She is a member of Montini’s National Honor Society as well as a member of Montini’s Student Government Executive Board, helping to make key decisions relating to student activities. She inspires others to get involved spiritually as a member of Peer Ministry and enjoys getting the news out on Bronco activities as a contributor to the Bronco Breakdown student newsletter.