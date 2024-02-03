Hinsdale South girls basketball clinches share of WSC Gold: Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale South 39, Proviso East 16

Amelia Lavorato had 17 points and four assists and Amerie Flowers 15 points and eight rebounds as the Hornets (21-8, 10-2) clinched a share of their first West Suburban Gold title in 12 years.

Downers Grove North 53, Proviso West 37

Kaitlyn Parker scored 20 points and Hope Sebek 10 for the Lady Trojans.

Downers Grove South 55, Willowbrook 33

Megan Ganschow had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Hayven Harden 16 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marist 65, Benet 64

A floater by Darshan Thomas gave the RedHawks a win in the East Suburban Catholic Conference. Gabe Sularski scored 29 for Benet. Stephen Brown had 22 for Marist.

Riverside-Brookfield 55, Westmont 47

Stefan Cicic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots and scored his 1,000th point at R-B for the Bulldogs (22-3, 5-0).

Lyons 57, York 49

Michael Reilly scored 20 points for the Lions. AJ Levine had 30 for York.

Downers Grove North 87, Proviso West 47