Downers Grove District 58 teachers receive over $25,000 in grants

The Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58 is awarding 35 grants to District 58 teachers totaling more than $25,000 through its annual Teacher Grants Program. Since its founding, the foundation has awarded more than $100,000 in grants over the last five years that stimulate teaching and learning.

“The quality of the grant applications was impressive,” foundation Board Grant Chair Anne Healy said in a news release. “The foundation is proud to support students and spur learning through these innovative grants.”

District 58 teachers submitted their grant applications Dec. 1, and the foundation’s grants committee completed a blind review of all grant proposals. The foundation selected projects that showed a unique capacity for engaging students and/or impacting instruction. Project proposals must align with the district’s curriculum goals and have measurable outcomes, among other requirements.

This year’s teacher grant recipients are:

Kristina Cardinal, third grade teacher, Belle Aire, Kindness Club

Gianna Smith, kindergarten teacher, El Sierra, Purposeful Play Please!

Nicole Ferroli, Stephanie Potter, Bernie Homel, reading teachers, O’Neill, Enhancing Classroom Libraries to Including the MOST Wanted Student Texts!

Rachel Katoll, resource program; Katelyn Morgan, math teacher; Kayla Kinder, reading teacher, O’Neill; Flexible Seating

Elizabeth Stroud, teacher librarian, Fairmount, Culturally Diverse Books

Janet Hecht, music teacher, O’Neill, World Music Drumming

Natalie Notardonato, EL teacher, Lester, English Language Vocabulary Development

Susan Dillon, preschool coordinator; One Book, One PreSchool

Megan DuPass, reading specialist, El Sierra; Flyleaf materials

Stacie Hamilton, second-third grade RISE teacher, Indian Trail; STEM Materials for Special Education Students

Colleen Brejcha, KC Chick, sixth grade teachers, Fairmount; Can I Believe My Eyes: Cow Eye Dissection

Janet Peters, reading specialist, Indian Trail; Science of Reading and the Power of Decodable Text Year 2

Megan DuPass, reading specialist and Mary Loversky, teacher librarian, El Sierra; Ramped-Up Read Alouds

Michelle Schmidt, occupational therapist and Melissa Eckdahl, resource teacher, Kingsley; Vertical Learning

Monica Eilers, fifth grade teacher, Pierce Downer; Flexible Seating for All

Katie Hurckes, interventionist, Indian Trail, Family Math Night

Sabrina Breault, first grade teacher and Beth Kamano, reading specialist, Pierce Downer; Decodable Library - Books ALL Students Can Read

Kendra Meyers and Kelly Wyatt, first grade teachers, El Sierra; Letter/Sound Cards for Systematic Phonics Instruction

Christina Forzley, teacher librarian, Lester, Lester Library Flexible Seating

Mary Loversky, teacher librarian, El Sierra, Nonfiction for Beginner Readers

Michele Crowley, EL teacher, Highland; Thematic Stories and Felt Boards for English Learners

Alison Glennon, reading specialist, Fairmount, Decodable Books

Theresa Farrell, band teacher, Herrick, Belle Aire, Henry Puffer; Record and Reflect: Creating a Meaningful Student-Led Cycle of Feedback in Band

Kate Blackburn, speech-language pathologist, Kingsley; Interactive Whiteboard Table

Melissa Swallows, third grade teacher and Alison Glennon, reading specialist, Fairmount; Decoding with Decodable Readers

Chelsea Borchers, teacher librarian, Indian Trail; Bits Box Kits

Leslie Hesterman, teacher librarian, Hillcrest, We are Still Here: Exploring Native American Culture and History

Alecia Probst, Indian Trail and Kendall Buege, Henry Puffer, both preschool teachers; Gross Motor Equipment

Matt Leiser, second grade teacher, Lester; Fostering Creativity: A Transformative Tool for Digital Learning

Katie Porter, resource teacher, Whittier, Multi-Sensory Tools for Students with Dyslexia

Tracey Ratner, principal, Indian Trail; Showcase our Students and Staff!

Brittany Sanfillippo, third grade teacher, Highland; Standing Desks for a Flexible Classroom Environment

Jamie Krier, teacher librarian, Kingsley; Forward Facing Picture Book Displays

Christina Gamboa, resource teacher/interventionist, El Sierra; Fostering Engagement with Reading and Math

Patricia Miller, sixth grade teacher, Whittier, Classroom Library Overhaul

Superintendent Kevin Russell expressed his gratitude to the Education Foundation for their ongoing backing of District 58. He highlighted that this year’s grant award has again increased compared to the previous year. “This opens up even more possibilities for teachers to provide unique learning experiences for our students,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the impact these grants have in our classrooms!”