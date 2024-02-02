Soup’s on. Annual Soup & Bread fundraiser helps BEDS Plus offer food, shelter to needy

Volunteers serve soup at the 2023 Soup & Bread event, a fundraising event designed to raise money for BEDS Plus, an organization that delivers emergency services, including overnight shelter, housing services and homelessness prevention. (Courtesy BEDS Plus)

Homelessness rates in 2023 were the highest they’ve been since reporting on the issue began, and in its continued effort to fight such stark numbers, BEDS Plus invites residents to participate in the 12th annual Soup & Bread event.

Soup & Bread is a family-friendly fundraiser whose proceeds benefit BEDS Plus, a nonprofit organization that delivers emergency services, including overnight shelter, housing services and homelessness prevention in southwest suburban Cook County.

This year’s event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Holiday Inn West – Countryside, located at 6201 Joliet Road in Countryside.

“This event is a great celebration of community and coming together that also communicates our mission at BEDS Plus” said Tina Rounds, Chief Executive Officer of BEDS Plus. “When we planned it 12 years ago we loved the idea of sitting with people in your community to share a meal because that’s very similar to how we serve our clients.”

Tickets for the event will be $25, and admission includes 20 soup varieties, breads and desserts, as well as a BEDS Plus mug. The event will also feature live entertainment from musicians such as Charles and Company Dance Band, as well as a magician. Attendees are invited to enjoy craft beers, wines and raffles along with their soup.

In past years, the fundraiser has brought in anywhere between $60,000 and $100,000, but this year’s goal of raising $125,000 is the event’s loftiest one yet, Rounds said. The amount raised is very dependent on sponsorships and donations from local businesses, and this year Rounds said the organization has received so much community support that they believe the goal is within reach.

“With so many vendors donating their products and their time, it really is nearly every dollar that goes to supporting our programs,” Rounds said. “We always associate this event with our shelter programming, so there are so many ways the money can be used whether that means booking an extra room for someone or helping them get necessary medical supplies.”

Soup for the event is prepared and donated by local chefs from participating restaurants in La Grange, Brookfield, McCook, Willow Springs, Summit, Palos Heights, Oak Lawn, Countryside and more. This year’s variety of offerings will feature options like lobster bisque, smoky sweet potato, chicken veloute, cream of roasted jalapeno and many others.

In addition to purchasing a ticket to the annual Soup & Bread event, this year interested parties can purchase a “staycation” discounted overnight rate of $119 at the hotel for the night of Feb. 3. The “staycation” purchase accommodates parties of four or fewer and includes access to the pool and facilities on Saturday with a late check out on Sunday.

“I’m very passionate about this mission, and we’re really committed to doing our part to make sure people don’t needlessly suffer,” Rounds said. “We really look at how we can help solve people’s problems quickly and make sure resources are easily accessible, and that’s what this event is all about supporting.”

Sponsors for the event include Linda Sokol Francis E.A., Nucor Chicago, Rockpile Strategies LLC, FNBC Bank & Trust, International Contractors Inc, CJ Erickson Plumbing and many others whose support is a commitment to helping the homeless keep warm this winter and throughout the year.

For additional information about BEDS Plus, please contact the development manager, Erin Molek, at molek@beds-plus.org or 708-354-0858.