Lemont High School’s annual Bands Dinner Dance set for March 9

The 34th annual Lemont Bands Dinner Dance, featuring the music of the school’s jazz band, will be held at Ruffled Feathers Golf Club, 1 Pete Dye Drive in Lemont, beginning at 6 p.m. March 9. Event proceeds will benefit the award-winning Lemont High School band and color guard programs.

The event is open to the community and will include the jazz band along with guest vocalists, a special dance performance from the color guard and professional musicians.

Moreno’s Mexican Restaurant and Salsa Bar will provide complimentary appetizers during the cocktail hour, and the newly opened Folklore Coffee will offer a hot chocolate bar and coffee selections later in the evening. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

The Lemont High School Alumni Hall of Fame induction is scheduled to take place about 7:45 p.m. The jazz band will playfrom 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The event also will include raffles for cash and prizes, with winners being announced later in the evening.

Tickets for the Lemont Bands Dinner Dance are $75 per person for ages 13 and older and include dinner, dancing and a cash bar. Children ages 2-12 are $45 each and alumni performers are $55 each. Admission is $10 for adults who wish to attend only the dancing and raffle portion of the event beginning at 9 p.m. Lemont High School students with a valid student ID will be admitted to the dancing and raffle portion of the evening for $5.

The deadline for dinner reservations is Feb. 26. No RSVP is required to attend the dancing and raffle portion of the evening.

Attendees can register and pay online by visiting lemontband.org or contact Cindy O’Malley at smithomalcin@gmail.com or 312-259-4177 to request a paper form.

For additional information on dinner tickets, contact O’Malley. For raffle prize information, contact Colleen Amberg at colleenamberg@yahoo.com or 708-334-0762. For sponsorship information, contact Denise Fisher-Kowalewicz at drbb2th@gmail.com or 630-750-8319.