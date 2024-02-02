Author Randal Jelks to give MLK lecture at Elmhurst University Feb. 14

Randal Maurice Jelks returns to Elmhurst University Feb. 14, 2024, to talk about “Letters to Martin” as the keynote speaker at this year’s MLK lecture. (photo provided by Elmhurst University )

Award-winning author, documentary filmmaker and University of Kansas professor Randal Maurice Jelks will return to Elmhurst University Feb. 14 to talk about “Letters to Martin” as the keynote speaker at this year’s MLK lecture.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Intercultural Lecture begins at 4 p.m. in the Frick Center, Founders Lounge, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, elmhurst.edu/campusmap. Admission is free and all are welcome.

In February of 2017, Jelks came to Elmhurst University to give the Martin Luther King Jr. Intercultural Lecture. As Jelks reflected on King’s work and words during the talk, he said he wanted students to understand “the struggle to live democratically is lifelong” but that they would not be alone, and that participation would ultimately lead to change.

Jelks’ lecture at Elmhurst inspired his most recent book, “Letters to Martin: Meditations on Democracy in Black America” (2022). The book includes 12 meditations, written as letters to King, that speak to issues Americans continue to confront today, including economic inequality and social class conflict.

An author of both scholarly and journalistic books and articles, Jelks’ areas of interest include American religious studies, religions of the African diaspora and religion in American social movements. In addition to “Letters to Martin,” he is the author of “Faith and Struggle in the Lives of Four African Americans: Ethel Waters, Mary Lou Williams, Eldridge Cleaver and Muhammad Ali” (2019); “African Americans in the Furniture City: The Struggle for Civil Rights in Grand Rapids” (2006); and the award-winning “Benjamin Elijah Mays, Schoolmaster of the Movement: A Biography” (2012).

The intercultural lectures and other diverse cultural programming at Elmhurst University support community engagement and lifelong learning, and prepare students to thrive as adaptive leaders.