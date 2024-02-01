Downers Grove North boys basketball rallies past OPRF: Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove North 48, Oak Park-River Forest 44

Jack Stanton had 14 points and Jake Riemer 11 points and five rebounds for the Trojans (21-4, 7-1 in West Suburban Silver), who rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half. Alex Miller’s three-pointer with 2:06 left put Downers North ahead to stay.

Stagg 76, Lemont 66

Klaidas Paskausas scored 22 points and Ryan Runaas 16 for Lemont.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nazareth 70, Joliet Catholic 20

Amalia Dray scored 17 points and Olivia Austin 11 for the Roadrunners (22-3, 9-1 East Suburban Catholic).