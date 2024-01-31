Montini Catholic recognizes January Student of the Month

Montini Catholic High School senior Dominic Catalano of Lombard is the January Student of the Month. Catalano was nominated by teacher and Student Activities Director Eric Brechtel.

“This year Dom has really been an integral member of Montini’s Peer Ministry team,” Brechtel said in a news release. “He enthusiastically leads retreats, food/clothing drives and meetings. He is also able to maintain his work ethic in the classroom and is an outstanding student. I have been extremely impressed by Dom’s ability to balance academics, Peer Ministry, and still be an elite baseball player on our varsity team.”

Catalano is a member of Montini’s National Honor Society as well as a member of the Executive Board of Student Government. He values the fact that he is a Core Team Member within the high school’s Peer Ministry team.

In addition to his success academically and extracurricularly, the all conference athlete has been committed for some time now to play Division 1 baseball at the University of Illinois-Chicago next fall, and, although undecided, is currently considering a business major.