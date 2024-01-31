Montini Catholic dedicates classroom to charter class of 1970

Members of Montini's Class of 1970, from left, Tom Young, Mark Steagall, Mary (Cesaretti) Traficanti and Mike Manna, outside of Classroom 103. (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

Members of Montini Catholic’s administration and alumni teams gathered in front of classroom 103 on Jan. 24 to honor members of the high school’s charter class, the Class of 1970, for its donation of funds toward the renovation of the classroom.

The Rev. Jeff Stoneberg from Christ the King Parish in Lombard was present to bless the classroom.

The Rev. Jeff Stoneberg blesses classroom 103 at Montini Catholic High School (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

”They specifically chose room 103 to renovate because it was one of the freshmen homerooms in 1966 when Montini first opened,” Alumni Relations Director Katie Doll Hubeny said in a news release. Montini’s first day of school was Sept. 14, 1966. “Included in the classroom renovation were new desks, new ceiling tiles/grid, LED lighting with dimmers, carpeting, SMART Board technology, installation of whiteboards for classroom instruction and finally, a fresh coat of paint.”

Representing the Class of 1970 were graduates Mike Manna, Tom Young, Mark Steagall and Mary (Cesaretti) Traficanti. Following the blessing, president Kevin Beirne thanked members of the class for loyalty to their alma mater and dedication to the betterment of Montini’s facilities.

A special plaque has been placed outside the classroom door to memorialize the occasion.