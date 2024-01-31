Glen Ellyn Park District offers activities for February, March

Get ready for a fun-filled late February and March with the Glen Ellyn Park District’s events.

Magic Show: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Feb. 19, Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. For children ages 3 to 15, accompanied by an adult. Enjoy a magic show featuring Gary Kantor, packed with vanishing acts, mind-reading tricks and hilarious acts that will have the children rolling on the floor with laughter. Each registrant will receive a magic trick to take home. Registration is required for children only. The fee is $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Blood and Food Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Spread kindness in February. Take part in the Glen Ellyn Park District’s blood and food drive. Donate nonperishable food items and toiletries to help fill the shelves at the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. Appointments are recommended for blood donations, but walk-ups are welcome. Visit gepark.org/drives.

Bags and Brews Tournament: 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 23, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. For adults ages 21 and older. Face off in a double-elimination cornhole tournament. Aim for the win while enjoying craft beers and seltzers from Two Hound Red, available for purchase. Each team should have two players, but only the team captain should register. The fee is $60 for residents and $70 for nonresidents per team. Visit gepark.org/register.

Summer Job Fair: 2 to 6 p.m. arch 1, Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. The Glen Ellyn Park District is hosting a job fair for positions available for the upcoming summer. Applicants ranging from high schoolers (15 years and older) to senior adults can discover the district’s different departments, learn about open summer positions and interview with hiring managers. Available jobs include lifeguard, camp counselor, concessions, manager on duty and more. No registration is required for this free event. Visit gepark.org/calendar.

Tails and Tales: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 6, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. For children ages 2 and up, accompanied by an adult. Visit with therapy dogs from Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy. Children will listen to a dog-themed story, learn about dog safety, play games and more. Adults can enjoy the stress-relieving, wellness-boosting benefits of spending time with therapy dogs. Registration is required for children only, and there is a $7 fee for each child. Visit gepark.org/register.

Sportswap: 1 to 3 p.m. March 10, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Gear up for the new season at the Glen Ellyn Park District’s Sportswap with Go Green Glen Ellyn. Refresh your athletic gear by finding new-to-you equipment at this community swap event. We will be accepting gently used sports equipment the week prior. Admission is free, and no registration is required. Visit gepark.org/calendar.

Grandparents and Me Day of Bingo: 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 26, Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. For children ages 3-12, accompanied by an adult. Grandparents and their grandchildren will play bingo for a chance to win prizes. Prizes will be awarded for each round of bingo, with one winner taking home a grand prize. Snacks and refreshments will be available. Registration is required for children only, with a $5 fee per child for residents and a $10 fee per child for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Hopper Cottontail and Friends Hoppy Party: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 30, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. For children ages 2-8, accompanied by an adult. Hopper Cottontail (Glen Ellyn’s own Easter bunny) and some of your favorite character friends are coming to Ackerman SFC for two hours of egg-citing activities and games, including egg-shaped cookie decorating, egg toss contest and crafts (egg hunt not included). There will also be a bounce house and an opportunity to take photos. Registration is required for children only, with a $25 fee per child for residents and a $40 fee per child for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Adults-Only Egg Hunt: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 21, Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road. For adults ages 21 and older. Why should children have all the fun? Relive the thrill of hunting for eggs at the Glen Ellyn Park District’s Adults-Only Egg Hunt. Break out your basket and flashlight and search for hundreds of goodies hidden throughout the park—they won’t all be easy to spot. Light snacks and beverages will be provided before the hunt begins. Prize baskets will be given away after the hunt to a few lucky participants. Registration is required. The fee is $15 for residents and $30 for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

The Glen Ellyn Park District is located at 185 Spring Ave. in Glen Ellyn. For more information, visit gepark.org/ or call 630-858-2462.