January 31, 2024
Shaw Local
Chef’s Culinary Celebration fundraiser set for Feb. 25

Funds raised will help West Suburban Community Pantry’s efforts to fight hunger

By Shaw Local News Network
An electrical problem has forced the temporary closing of Pantry Store at the West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge. Cash donations are sought to replace food lost. (Courtesy of West Suburban Community Pantry)

West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge.

West Suburban Community Pantry is meeting the increasing need to fight hunger with the organization’s annual fundraiser, the Chefs’ Culinary Celebration on Feb. 25 at the Chicago Marriott Naperville.

The event will feature well-known area chefs each preparing one course of a six-course meal to be enjoyed family style. Chefs will work from a center-stage observation kitchen so guests can see each course finished and plated live. The evening also features a cocktail hour and wines on the table, a silent auction with electronic bidding and checkout, mission moment and paddle raise.

“Proceeds from this event provide food and supportive services to our neighbors throughout DuPage and Will counties,” West Suburban Community Pantry CEO Suzanne Armato said in a news release. “We currently serve over 9,000 adults, children and senior citizens each month, up nearly 70% over last fiscal year. The cost and availability of nutritious and culturally preferred foods of food is an increasing challenge. We are committed to meeting the need despite the challenges. That’s why this event is so important to our cause.”

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://aesbid.com/ELP/WSCPCHEF24/EventInfo.

