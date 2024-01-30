Westmont police department’s annual report highlights achievements, outlines 2024 goals

Westmont Police Chief Jim Gunther presented the police department’s 2023 annual report to the village board at the Jan. 25 police public safety committee meeting. Following are highlights from the presentation:

Calls for service - The police department responded to 22,300 calls for service, which is similar to the past three years.

Special Olympics Support - The department conducted a number of fundraisers for Special Olympics Illinois including the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Dunkin’ Coffee for Champions event and the annual paper shred event, raising more than $46,000.

Community Outreach - The department held several community outreach events throughout the year including Squad Car Night at Westmont Cruisin’ Nights, National Night Out, Citizens’ Police Academy and Junior Citizens’ Police Academy.

Body Cams - Implementation of body-worn and squad car cameras was completed.

Drone Program - Implementation of the drone program, which consists of five drones that were used at various community events.

Training - Continue to train staff on SAFE-T Act mandates. Staff attended more than 5,000 hours of training in 2023.

License Plate Recognition Camera System - Implementation of LPR completed.

Accreditation - Conducted a mock ILEAP assessment to prepare for 2024 reaccreditation.

Technology Updates - Implemented technology enhancements to improve productivity and public transparency.

Hiring - Three new officers were hired by the Westmont Police Department in 2023.

2024 Goals

Staffing - Continue to recruit and hire staff to sustain the personnel levels needed for effective operations.

Testing - Conduct eligibility and promotional testing.

Accreditation - Achieve ILEAP re-accreditation for 2024-28.

Fleet Transition - Complete the transition from Ford to Dodge fleet.

Crime Scene Training - Standardize crime scene processing through additional training.

Drone Program - Enhance opportunities by assigning an officer to various drone teams when manpower permits.

NIMS Training -Interdepartmental training with fire and public works departments including the National Incident Management System (NIMS).

The 2023 Westmont Police Department Annual Report can be found here.