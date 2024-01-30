ComEd plans will trim Wheaton trees, branches in coming months

Within the next three months, ComEd will trim trees, branches and vines in Wheaton that interfere or have the potential to interfere with power lines. This work helps prevent safety hazards and power outages.

The work area generally includes South Blanchard Street from Wilson Avenue to Briarcliffe Boulevard and some surrounding areas.

Residents who are in affected areas will receive a notice from ComEd regarding this work. You can also view a map of impacted areas in Wheaton by visiting the city’s website.

In some cases, tree removal may be required. The remaining tree stumps are treated with an approved herbicide to prevent future regrowth. Herbicide will be applied by state-licensed applicators. All work is performed by trained, qualified arborists.

For more information, visit ComEd.com/Trees or call 1-800-Edison (1-800-334-7661)