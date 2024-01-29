Glenbard West’s latest production set for Feb. 1-3

Glenbard West Theatre will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 through 3 at Glenbard West High School, 670 Crescent Blvd. in Glen Ellyn.

It’s opening night at the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, and the stakes have never been higher. But none of the on-stage drama is in the script. The theatre is filled with accident-prone actors, a corpse that can’t play dead to save his life, and a knocked-out leading lady. When all goes wrong, can this theatre company make it to opening night and bring down the house (in a good way)?

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online.

Student leaders include student director Parker Alholm, stage manager Maggie Fischer, student tech director Teba DeMarco and student business director Elle Flanagan.