District 58 science fair a success

Karsen Kras, a student at Downers Grove North High School, left, and Ginny Keeling, a scientist in the Downers Grove area, judge a project created by Nathan Grant, center, and Dean Beesle during the Downers Grove Grade School 58 Science Hair held Sunday at O’Neill Middle School. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

For 42 years, Downers Grove Grade School District 58 has encouraged students to explore the world of science and conduct their own experiments. And, every year, at the District 58 Science Fair the experiments become more creative.

“The fair showcased a remarkable display of inventiveness, with experiments ranging from homemade volcanoes to thoughtful discoveries for everyday problems,” Michelle Rzepka, Hillcrest School principal, said in a news release.

The fair was organized by Rzpeka, Highland School Principal Zac Craft, Pierce Downer School Principal Leland Wagner, El Sierra School Principal Jason Lynde and Assistant Superintendent Liz Ehrhart.

“I continue to be impressed with the projects that students create each year,” said Lynde, pointing out that this year students tackled projects that investigated artificial intelligence (AI).”

The fair is a staple in District 58. This year, 300 students in grades 1 through 6 participated, creating 200 different projects. Volunteer judges – one educator and one with a science background – judged each project on a nine-point rubric. They looked at whether students conducted trials, could give an oral presentation and draw reasonable conclusions.

“It was such joy seeing science come to life,” said Ehrhart. The fair fosters a sense of unity among students, staff, families, volunteers and the community. Oftentimes, the family works on a project together. “It’s such a success because it creates a platform to share enthusiasm around science, inquiry, and hands-on learning,” said Wagner.

“I am grateful that our students in District 58 can have this enriching experience and it is all thanks to the volunteers who make this event possible,” Craft said.