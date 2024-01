The McDonald’s development proposed for the northwest corner of the Woodgrove Festival shopping center will be presented to the village of Woodridge board for consideration at the Feb. 1 village board meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 5 Plaza Drive. Community members wishing to learn more about this proposed project can click here to view the McDonald’s development project resource webpage. This webpage includes a project description, updates, resources and an FAQ.