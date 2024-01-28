Padilla named Westmont Police Department employee of the year

Westmont Police Chief Jim Gunther presented Detective Sergeant Rolando Padilla with the annual Westmont Police Department Employee of the Year Award at the Jan. 25 village board police public safety meeting.

Gunther shared with the village officials some of Padilla’s numerous contributions to the Westmont Police Department since the beginning of his tenure in 2008.

Some of these highlights include: range officer, field training officer, defensive tactics instructor, taser instructor, public information officer, honor guard, and bicycle officer. Padilla was also recognized for his service as ILANG staff sergeant during his combat tour in Iraq from 2003-04.