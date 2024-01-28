LT presents Vita Plena Award to paraeducator

The Vita Plena Award has been presented by the Lyons Township High School District 204 superintendent to a deserving individual since the mid 1990s. The award is generally presented to an individual who embodies the themes of inspiration, creativity, kindness, selflessness, and, overall, someone who goes above and beyond in service to our school community.

The Vita Plena Award for Quarter 2 recipient Pauline Beach. Beach started with Lyons Township in the 2019-20 school year and has worked as a paraeducator in the special education department during her career.

Prior to Lyons Township High School, Beachr was an account representative supervisor and account executive for Proctor and Gamble and L’Oreal. She received both her bachelors and masters degree in business administration from Elmhurst College.

Beach supports students in the LIFE program and always does so in the most compassionate, dedicated, and enthusiastic way, according to a news release.