Girls basketball: Olivia Austin sparks Nazareth rally against Aarowhead

LA GRANGE PARK – Nazareth senior forward Olivia Austin sprung to action late in Saturday’s game.

With the Roadrunners falling behind by 12 points to Arrowhead (Wisconsin) in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Austin reenergized her team with her aggressive play.

Austin showcased her diverse athletic skills, tallying 13 points, 12 rebounds and two steals to power the Roadrunners to a thrilling 52-45 come-from-behind victory over the Warhawks in LaGrange Park.

The Roadrunners (20-3) had a distinct experience and strength advantage over the Warhawks, which allowed them to wear out the Wisconsin powerhouse in the fourth.

“They were very physical and aggressive and a great team,” Austin said. “We need we had to have some resilience. We did a good job of making sure how physical they were that understanding our experience and knowledge of the game had to shine through and outpower them in some way. They are a very talented team with a majority of sophomores. We’re a bit older and used that to our advantage.”

The Roadrunners relied on a collective effort, led by Danni Scully’s 18 points and seven rebounds, Stella Sakalas added 10 points and Amalia Dray had six points, including canning a 3-pointer amid the fourth-quarter spurt. Sakalas, who was saddled with foul trouble, came alive in the fourth-quarter spree, scoring on a three-point play and adding another basket.

The Roadrunners (20-3) captured their 10th win in a row but were in the verge of losing after trailing 45-33 in the fourth.

“One thing about our team is we never give up,” Scully said, an Ohio recruit. “I feel like we picked it up on the defensive end and started focusing on rebounding. That was a really good team effort. This was so much fun.”

Austin, a three-sport star athlete, sparked the comeback with a coast-to-coast layup to highlight a game-closing 19-0 run. Austin, a Dartmouth recruit, scored on a putback basket and hit a free throw to give the Roadrunners a 48-45 lead with 1:37 left in regulation. She snared two vital offensive rebounds in the final minutes to help spark the game-turning run.

“We have this thing with our free throws, where we kind of pinch in the two people in the middle blocks, and I just jumped up and grabbed it and managed to keep my hands on it,” Austin said of her key offensive rebound that led to a three-point play that gave the Roadrunners a 48-45 lead.

The Warhawks (14-2) pushed the Roadrunners to the limit by aggressively attacking the boards, closing out the passing lanes and playing smart basketball. The Roadrunners looked dazed for most of the game, with the Warhawks forcing turnovers and limiting them to one shot on several possessions, especially for the first three quarters.

After playing stellar basketball on both ends, Arrowhead came unglued in the final seven minutes. The Roadrunners, sparked by Austin and Scully, sealed off on the boards and pushed the pace.

In front of DePaul women’s basketball coach Doug Bruno, Arrowhead sophomore guard Natalie Kussow, an elite guard who has several offers, displayed her potential with team-high 14 points.

Arrowhead coach Ron Reichle said his young team should benefit from playing on the road against the defending Class 3A state champions.

“We wanted to play the best, so that’s how we’re going to get better by coming down here,” Reichle said. “We gave up too many touch fouls and offensive rebounds. We had to rebound better on missed free throws.”

Nazareth coach Ed Stritzel said Arrowhead challenged his team with its physicality and inspired play.

“I always wonder if I’m throwing too much at the kids,” Stritzel said. “I think playing such a tough schedule showed we can play many styles. That being said, we’re used to being the biggest and strongest team, but we were taken back because (Arrowhead) was beating us on the boards early. That caught me off-guard, but as the game went on, we put the clamps. I thought Olivia got every rebound. This was a really good test. I have to assume this will help us. (Arrowhead) was big, can shoot and had size, but I thought our speed bothered them.”