Separation of powers the subject of La Grange League of Women Voters forum

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a program on the separation of powers, featuring Professor Steven D. Schwinn of the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law.

The separation of powers impacts everything from environmental protection to civil rights to consumer financial protection. This issue is also impacting the Supreme Court—a change that could have numerous implications.

The program will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Westchester Public Library, 10700 Canterbury St., Westchester.

No advance registration is required. This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit website at www.lagrangearealwv.org.